EGLE grant funding puts recycling bins in all 13 Metroparks

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks announce the expansion of their recycling program to all Metroparks. As grant recipients of the Recycling and Organics Infrastructure Grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Metroparks will now have recycling bins and necessary signage to encourage park patrons to recycle plastic bottles while at the parks.

$48,816 in grant funding will allow the Metroparks to purchase 540 recycle bins to be placed in all 13 Metroparks. This will result in 32,400 gallons of additional capacity for recycling of plastic bottles. Recycling bins were put in the parks just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

“It is projects like this one that make a difference in our environment, not just from the perspective of recycling, but also education,” said Amy McMillan, Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director. “As part of the grant the Metroparks will build awareness about recycling and the Recycle MI program, as well as working with our partners like the Huron River Watershed Council and the Clinton River Watershed Council to expand the footprint of recycling. Ensuring clean, healthy, sustainable greenspaces for all to enjoy is a top priority.”

The Metroparks is focused on reducing their carbon footprint and being stewards for the environment. As part of those efforts, a Sustainability Action Plan was developed in 2018. This project supports those efforts and allows the Metroparks to expand public education around recycling by encouraging visitors to become stewards as well. The Sustainability Action Plan can be found at https://www.metroparks.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Report-Present-and-Future-Sustainability-Actions_Update-November-2018.pdf?x91894