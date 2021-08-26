Editorial: Whether or not to wear a mask is hot local topic

For the first time in ages, there were parents at the regular Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Aug. 23 and they all wanted to talk about masks.

Grandmother Ginny Gearns, a retired teacher, always attends the meetings. She asked the board to have masks required to protect her small grandchildren. Three others took to the microphone to talk about masks – one for mandating masks for everyone to forestall the spreading of the coronavirus and two asking for choice.

In today’s paper is a copy of the letter sent by a man to the school superintendent. He included a study that was published by the American Medical Association that outlines a study that shows young children wearing masks get unhealthy doses of carbon dioxide. The article, signed by doctors and PhDs, concludes the study suggests that children should not be forced to wear face masks.

Politicians and state and county health officials are putting the decision on whether or not to mandate masks for students in the hands of educators, who wish those trained in medicine would make the health decisions and leave the educators to make the educational decisions. And, we are advised, the latest local decision on masks required for young students could change at the drop of a hat if the coronavirus picks up steam in the community. A confusing topic.