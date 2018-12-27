Editorial: What to look forward to in the upcoming 2019

At the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission meeting last week, Matt Best said that 2019 is going to be very special in the township.

Besides the proposed Belleville Lake drawdown and the project to kill the milfoil that’s clogging up the lake (if they get the grant), other issues are looming.

There’s the large splash pad coming to Quirk Park, which will include the Egypt Covington memorial. Then, there’s the Placemaking building next to Aldi’s that will memorialize the Harris family, some of the first black residents of the township, and offer a park atmosphere for those out for a stroll.

Then, the pedestrian walkway over I-94 will get its landscaping put in place and the VBT logo hung facing east so travelers on the freeway will know this is Van Buren Township, not Belleville, even though the freeway sign says Belleville Road. Then, there’s something to be done with the former DNR property on the lake and whatever real estate the township board keeps going into closed-door session to discuss buying.

In the City of Belleville the new library is being constructed and the library media center in Sumpter Township also is coming in 2019, if the library and Sumpter can get together on plans. And, the courthouse in Romulus will be done.

Best personal wishes to all of our readers in the tri-community for a happy, healthy, and productive 2019.