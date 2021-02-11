Editorial: We’re learning a lot with virtual meetings, classes

Before COVID, many thought it was a bit strange to see the pictures of people walking down the street in China wearing face masks. Now we all know about masks and many wear them. Our streets look just like the Chinese streets now.

Meetings of governmental and social bodies were suspended at the beginning of the pandemic when nobody went anywhere. Soon meetings and school classes resumed via the internet.

Many didn’t think they could handle the Zoom and Google and other seemingly complicated virtual gatherings, but, somehow, after repeated use, it’s old stuff.

The sessions at 34th District Court are by Zoom, shown on U Tube, and the lawyers are getting the process down pat. They are in the courtroom from their home offices or from their cars. Some of those smart lawyers have had a hard time learning the process, but they are coming along.

Their clients, however, are sometimes confused. They are talking to the judge through their phones, but don’t seem to realize the judge can see them, what they are wearing, and where they are.

Last week Judge Green admonished a man who was in bed while discussing his court case, with his head leaning against the wooden headboard. She asked him to get out of bed and sit up straight when in court.

We’ve been given a swift kick into the future by this virus and technology.