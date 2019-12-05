Editorial: VBT employees to get motivated by $3,000 speaker

At the Dec. 3 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Trustee Paul White complained about the $3,000 expenditure for speaker Paula Tutman for a one-and-a-half-hour meeting Dec. 18 at township hall.

Trustee White said board members first learned about the meeting with a notice in their boxes and would have liked to be consulted. White said Supervisor Kevin McNamara said there were donations for the speaker, but on Tuesday McNamara said there are no donations. The township is paying for this motivational speaker for all employees.

“I do that every year,” McNamara said, pointing to a session on diversity one year and active shooters another. “This is a little higher than usual,” he said of the cost. But, he said, everybody is involved and the board is also invited to attend.

“I have a serious problem with how money is being spent in this township,” White said. McNamara agreed the fee is $1,000 more than he spent last year, but “this is a proven, corporate training expert and … We’re making it mandatory. With that much money, we’ll make it mandatory.”

He recalled that Mike Kole was paid $4,000 for an all-day session with the board. White said a 40-hour week at that pay would be $80,000 for the Tutman, the Channel 4 celebrity. Employees should be super-motivated by the time they head off for Christmas vacation.