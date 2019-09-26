Editorial: VBT Board decides to take charge of its future on Tyler Rd.

After a brief closed-door session on Monday morning, Sept. 23, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees endorsed Supervisor Kevin McNamara’s proposal to buy 181.35 acres across Tyler Road from the township hall to take control of the township’s future.

If the township hadn’t acted to purchase the property from Ford Land Development, it could have been bought by a company wanting to put in warehouses and trucking. Or, another gas station and strip mall could have been put on Belleville Road.

The township apparently has $1.5 million to spare in the landfill fund and so in open session on Monday it voted to buy the property.

And, what are they going to do with it? Well, McNamara said it probably won’t be developed for ten years or so and what to put there would be determined by township residents who would work with planners for a grand vision for the property.

It’s been suggested the site would be a nice place for the senior housing needed in the township. Residents could walk across the street to the senior center.

And, Trustee Sherry Frazier said it’s a good investment and she is pleased that now they will be able to put up a lighted sign on the corner of Belleville and Tyler roads to point people to township hall and tell them what’s happening. They’ll own the corner. Moving forward in VBT.