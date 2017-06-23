Editorial: VBT Board considers where to put trash cans

On Tuesday (June 20), Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara called it the most contentious ordinance the township board will ever deal with.

It was pulled from the agenda for more study and changes.

At Monday’s work/study session it was discussed at length and with great vigor.

It is Ordinance 06-20-17 (4) that tells township residents where they can put their trash cans.

Supervisor McNamara said the polycarts furnished by Waste Management for trash pickup seem to have become front-yard ornaments.

“Where you place your garbage can is very contentious in this township,” he said.

The point of the ordinance is to help VBT become a premier community by spiffing up its image and those polycarts in the front yards just don’t look good.

But, what about the lakeside residents whose front yards are back yards and vice versa? They can’t park their polycarts in the lake behind their houses.

And what about those on corner lots? Even if they put the polycarts in back of the house the trash can still be seen from the street. Not everyone can hide them in garages. Or, behind bushes.

The ordinance will be tweaked a little and come back to a work/study session in the future before it gets put back on the regular agenda for approval. Tell your board members what you think about this.