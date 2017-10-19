Editorial: VBT Board splits 4-3 on two votes

When the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved the $17.4 million budget for 2018 on Tuesday, it paved the way for a shuffling of jobs in the building, planning, water and sewer departments.

The structure of those departments was reconfigured, promoting Matthew Best, who had been deputy director of planning and economic development, into director of them all, with a raise of $14,000, boosting his pay to $81,000.

According to reports, Best was going to look elsewhere for a better-paying job and Supervisor McNamara wanted him to stay. At Monday’s work/study session, McNamara said Best showed him a spreadsheet of his personal expenses and that’s how the $14,000 figure was decided.

McNamara said Water and Sewer Director Taylor and Building and Economic Development Director Akers came to him with the suggested reallocation of duties.

Trustee Sherry Frazier pointed out Akers and Taylor will have jobs taken away from them and given to Best, but their pays will remain the same. Best will oversee both of them and make more money. That didn’t set well.

The vote was 4-3 to pass the new personal services agreements for Best, Taylor, and Akers, with Trustees Frazier, White, and Miller voting no and Trustee Martin, Treasurer Budd, Clerk Wright, and McNamara voting yes. The same split came on a vote to buy a $25,103.16 truck for Judy Fields to drive to do building inspections.

McNamara has his four votes.