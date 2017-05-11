Editorial: Van Buren Eagles host history lesson for community

One observer said Saturday’s “First Ladies of the White House” show at the Van Buren Eagles could easily be turned into a hit Broadway show.

Ginger Bruder, who stoically fought her way back to health from a stroke, gathered the information from raw sources and wrote the script for the show. Then, with the help of Barb Tomlinson and Maria Kasten, she produced the performance.

Dozens of people volunteered to act in the show and on Saturday it was presented in a lively fashion.

There were gunshots and dancing and reports of infidelities of U.S. Presidents by their First Ladies. There were so many details that heads were spinning.

And, the actors threw themselves into their roles. There were special dresses in special colors and wigs that took hours to prepare in the right styles.

The assassinations were unexpected with guns shooting blanks and men running hither and yon.

Too bad high school students don’t get to see American history like this. They would be entranced.

Thank you, Ginger and Keith Bruder and the Van Buren Eagles for bringing the residents of the White House to life in a down-to-earth way.

The presidents and First Ladies were ordinary human beings who found themselves in positions of leadership and some were more up to the task than others. Thanks for the history lesson.