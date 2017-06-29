Editorial: Tri-Community stunned by death of beloved Egypt

It seems everybody in the tri-community and beyond knew and loved beautiful Egypt Covington. Over the week end text messages and emails zoomed around Michigan as people vacationing Up North were informed of her murder and responded in shock.

Egypt was found dead by a friend on Friday evening in her rented home on Hull Road, just off Sumpter Road. He immediately called police and the investigation into her death began.

People who had just seen her, or talked to her a few days or weeks earlier, couldn’t help writing about it all on Facebook and some of the information put out was incorrect.

Van Buren Township Police, who were working to put together the clues, didn’t appreciate all the Facebook chatter and information put out that impeded their case. They are not releasing much information. VBT Police say they are going step by step to get the case solved and waiting for results from the Michigan State Police crime lab. They are talking to the many people who have come forward to voluntarily give their information.

TV stories have announced Egypt was shot in the head. VBT Police refuse to discuss the cause of death. They are putting the pieces together methodically and want to get it ready for a tight case. You’ve watched enough TV to know the cops need to have information only they and the killer know. Let them work.