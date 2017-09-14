Editorial: Tonight is big moment for new district library

The Belleville Planning Commission meets tonight, Sept. 14, at 7:30 to consider the site plan for the new Belleville Area District Library, to be built on Fourth Street and the present city parking lot.

“This is a big deal,” said district library board chairman Sharon Peters at Tuesday’s regular board meeting, adding that she will be there.

“It’s one of the best things to happen to Belleville,” said architect Dan Whisler.

Whisler said site plan approval is a major milestone in the project. The detailed building permits are expected to be considered in the spring.

John Juriga is on the district library board and the planning commission and he said he will ask the commission to recuse him, so there is no perceived conflict of interest.

Whisler said the estimated cost for the removal of about 3,800 cubic yards of dirt at the site to make sure the building is properly supported, will cost some $400,000, so changes had to be made to the building plans. The proposed basement has been eliminated. Changes to the second floor windows will save the cost of tons of steel. It’s still going to be a beautiful building, he assured them.

Besides this interesting agenda item on Thursday in Belleville, in Sumpter Township at 7 p.m., the Sumpter planning commission will be considering plans for FMAR so it can expand its care of local animals. Busy night.