Editorial: Time to be thankful for what we’ve got

Thanksgiving Day reminds us to be grateful for what we have and who we have in our community, working hard to make things better.

After Rosemary Loria’s death on Nov. 15, Belleville Mayor Kerreen Conley noted during a council meeting that Rosemary had served the community in very many different ways. She urged people to reflect on life and those that are important to them because life is really short.

It’s better to thank people while they are alive to hear it and we should all remember that.

There is a Van Buren Township police officer struggling with cancer who has his fellow officers donating their hours to his record so he will be able to retire in the spring. They are proving to him now that he is valuable and they really care.

Other communities are mourning police officers shot in the line of duty. Police officers everywhere mourn these officers no matter where they may be and many are wearing black bands across their badges in memory of those lost.

At the last Van Buren Township meeting, Trustee Kevin Martin publicly thanked the VBT police officers and fire fighters who tended to him when his vehicle was totaled on Tyler Road west of Belleville Road during the Nov. 11 snowstorm.

We suggest everyone thank our local officers and fire fighters when we see them for the work they do to keep our communities safe. Thank you, all.