Editorial: Thanksgiving: ‘Another day in COVID-land”

At the Nov. 17 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Clerk Leon Wright made the comment, “Another day in COVID-land” before calling the roll at the Zoom gathering.

Two days earlier, Governor Gretchen Whitmer had announced a three-week tightening of the state’s epidemic orders that included staying home for Thanksgiving and, if you must, host those from just one other household at your table.

The struggling bars and restaurants were closed to anything but outdoor dining, carry-outs and delivery. Casinos, movie theaters, and other recreational facilities also were closed and high school in-person classes were ended.

The BHS football playoffs were put off until after the three-week “pause,” with the hope the pause won’t be extended.

Inside gatherings for Thanksgiving were limited to 10 if you insist on having more than two households at the table.

The new order, actually from the Department of Health and Human Services, is aimed at stopping the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Whitmer said.

Sumpter Township immediately closed its offices to the public until after the first of the year. Van Buren Township cut back the times the township doors will be open and Belleville tightened up, as well.

Welcome to “COVID-land.”