Editorial: Sup. McNamara says VBT is going to fight Visteon all the way

“There’s obviously too much at stake. We are going to fight this all the way,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

McNamara was prodded by Doug Peters during Tuesday afternoon’s Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) meeting to issue a press release or a statement to notify the people of the township about the status of the litigation against Visteon.

Peters said someone should announce “the township’s intention to fight this until hell freezes over.” He said people are talking about Visteon and the possibility of a millage they might have to pay to cover the Visteon bond payments.

McNamara then said he is working to make appropriate cuts to services so as to NOT have any millage increases. There will be no cuts to public safety, he said, but other departments will live within their budgets and there will be a “five-year smoothing.”

He said he plans on moving money to begin saving for the bond payment. Peters, a retired attorney, estimated from six to ten years of litigation because, “They’re going to fight all the way, too.”

Peters asked what if VBT gets stuck with the inevitable bond payments. McNamara said the township would lend money to the LDFA to pay them.

There’s a plan, which should comfort those worried about having to dig into their pockets to pay for the Visteon bonds.