Editorial: Sumpter Twp. fires Independent as newspaper of record

After more than 13 years of being newspaper of record for Sumpter Township, on Tuesday the board voted unanimously without comment to engage The Eagle of Associated Newspapers as the new newspaper of record, effective immediately.

This doesn’t mean the Independent would stop covering Sumpter Township news, but only that any legal notices would be in The Eagle.

When a member of the audience asked where they could get The Eagle, Sharon Pokerwinski said it would be delivered anywhere “Rosemary delivered her garbage paper.” She said if anyone needed a paper, they should call her and she would deliver it to them.

A year ago, Pokerwinski brought The Eagle owner to a Sumpter meeting to try to get the township to change newspaper of record designation, but she failed. This year she succeeded.

Pokerwinski came to the Independent office last year, pointed her finger at the editor and vowed to put the Independent out of business because she didn’t like what was printed.

At Sumpter’s meeting Tuesday, editor Rosemary Otzman thanked the board for allowing the Independent to serve it as newspaper of record for 13 years. This was followed by applause from some in the audience. You can look for your Sumpter legals in The Eagle and your Sumpter news in the Independent.