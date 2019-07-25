Editorial: Sumpter Township to celebrate the life of Gabby Barrett

A special event is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area around the Rawsonville Woods clubhouse in Sumpter Township. It’s “Gabby’s Games.”

This is replacing the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Fun Day. This new event will remember four-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Barrett who was murdered by her mother and the mother’s boyfriend on Jan. 1, 2018 in their Rawsonville Woods home.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke said the event will be for children ages 5 to 16 and will be put on by the police and fire departments in cooperation with Parks and Recreation.

He said it will be for fun and education and there will be free food.

Mark Rosenthal of Animal Magic, based in Sumpter Township, will put on at least one show. Chief Luke said Gabby’s family will be involved and it is planned to be an annual event.

The community was stunned when hearing of the brutal death of this small child and the details of the crime. The court trials of the two accused brought forth tales of the utmost cruelty by those entrusted with the little girl’s well-being.

Details of this new event are still being worked out. Best wishes to all those involved in this project. Let us pray we never see another situation like Gabby’s anywhere.