Editorial: Sumpter only tri-community site that may opt into new marijuana law

Belleville officials long ago said that the city will opt out of the new state medical marijuana law that allows dispensaries and grow operations. Officials are waiting for something from the city attorney, but if a municipality doesn’t opt in, it is assumed to have opted out. Belleville needs to cancel its grow zoning and it plans to before the middle of December.

The Charter Township of Van Buren had a committee look into the law and it recommends opting out. The police department apparently determined it would cost more to enforce than it would gather in fees. A resolution is expected to be passed by the board before long. This will be sent to the state as the official opt out statement.

Sumpter Township has another situation. Another committee has been set up and its first meeting was Nov. 1 and another meeting is set for Dec. 6. The deadline to the state is Dec. 15 and it doesn’t seem this committee has too much time to discuss the subject.

The recent settlement in Wayne County Circuit Court comes to mind, where the township agrees to let Nelson Po grow at his property on Harris Road and later at his property on Willis Road. Both Sumpter and Po give up things to end their dispute and we hope to get the official settlement wording soon. From what we’ve seen, Sumpter will have to opt into the new state law to allow dispensaries and growing because that’s part of the settlement.