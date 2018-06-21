Editorial: Smith Farm rezoning is a really big deal in VBT

The rezoning of 75.57 acres of farmland to make way for a research and development site in Van Buren Township is a really big deal. David Schreiber of Wayne County’s Economic Development Corporation said the rezoning of the property is “one piece of a really significant new investment in the community.”

An unnamed automotive company is prepared to buy the 100-year-old farm in Denton and then bring in a bunch of engineers as soon as all the hurdles to development have been cleared.

The township planning commission sent the rezoning of the property to the township board last week and on Tuesday the board had the first reading of the zoning ordinance change. The final vote is July 17.

Aerotropolis director Rob Luce said his group passed this unnamed client onto the Smith Farm people and township officials took over. He said is was “a case study” on how Aerotropolis can work with local municipalities.

Denton residents turned out 50 strong on June 10 for an informational hearing and after the noninvasive project was described, they were in favor. At one time the Smith Farm was scheduled to be a subdivision of 200-300 houses, with a roadway into Denton.

A tentative meeting was set for 7 p.m., July 10, to discuss the actual site plan of the new project.