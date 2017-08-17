Editorial: Should taxpayers buy lunches for VBT board members?

Former Van Buren Township Supervisor Paul White, now a trustee, said he was shocked to learn that the box lunches he was told Supervisor Kevin McNamara bought were actually paid for with a township credit card. The taxpayers paid the $70 or $80 to Which Wich.

The box lunches were provided for the township board members to eat at the hour lunch break during the second day of budget hearings last week.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, Trustee White said he was sure that was unlawful “and every single person on this board makes enough to buy their own lunch. It’s our duty to be responsible for the taxpayers’ dollars.”

The part that really got him, he said, is that at the end of the second day there were two lunches left over. Since he doesn’t like to waste food, he took the two extra lunches home and he and his wife ate them for dinner. When he found out the taxpayers bought the food, he announced he would pay the total for all the lunches out of his own pocket.

Other board members said it was considered legal to buy lunches with taxpayer funds if board members are kept working for an extensive period of time. But White said they had an hour break and there are many places up and down Belleville Road to buy lunch and they shouldn’t use tax dollars of their residents. White is a bean counter when it comes to tax dollars and we applaud his efforts.