Editorial: Scott Jones is on a roll to sharpen up Belleville area

Not only is Scott Jones set on bringing back a grocery store to the “food starved” City of Belleville, he now announces he wants to build 75 condos or so next to Sandy’s Marina in Van Buren Township.

Scott Jones is a son of the founder of L&W Engineering and has liked to stay out of the public eye – until now. He seems perfectly comfortable to be up front at municipal meetings and he answers questions on his projects with candor.

The Belleville project answers the prayers of city residents who cringed at the dilapidated buildings that marked the city’s front door for so many years.

Jones’ project will clean that up and offer a front door of which to be proud.

His VBT condo project is an answer to the dreams of area residents who don’t want to have to move to Canton when they get tired of mowing their expansive laws on big parcels in the township and want to retire.

This project is with his sister Tammy and her husband Bill Osier.

This housing project is adjacent to Sandy’s Marina and a lot split approved for that property on Tuesday makes one wonder if Sandy’s will be part of the Jones’ project, as well.

Who knows what else Jones is considering for this area? Belleville has approved his plans for the 500 block of Main and VBT planning department is moving forward on his condo plans.

Keep an eye on the Jones boy.