Editorial: School Board president thanks community

At the end of the Oct. 11 regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, board president Amy Pearce took a moment to commend people of the community for not causing an uproar in meetings and letting the board do its job.

Pearce said everyone has seen the news about what’s happening in other school board meetings across the country, with “the uproar” and lack of coming together, with people “split on things.”

She said at the local school board meetings the people may not agree on issues, but they have been respectful.

“I’m very fortunate to serve in a community like this where we can keep on doing our work instead of being overshadowed” with division, she said.

“I thank the community for letting us do our job,” she concluded.

Pearce referred to other school boards that have been assailed by parents demanding critical race theory not be taught and masks not be mandated.

The VBPS had one small group of parents and students who protested the mask mandate and demonstrated once by the BHS sign on W. Columbia Ave. and once next to the BHS building entrance before a school board meeting. This was respectful on both sides.

But, if parents learn something is being taught that they oppose, you can be sure they will protest and might even raise their voices. Their children are at stake.