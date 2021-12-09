Editorial: School Board president applauds all for actions

“It’s been a really rough week for anyone involved,” said Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education president Amy Pearce at the end of the Dec. 6 special meeting of the school board.

She referred to the shootings at Oxford High School and the copy-cat threats that followed in other high schools.

She said she applauds the administration and others at the Van Buren schools and the students who showed respect. She said students and teachers have been trained.

“I am proud of how our district and local law enforcement have handled the issues. Thank you to all who continue to keep us safe,” she concluded.

She did not go into detail, but everyone knew she was referring to the chain of events started when a student told school resource officer Kris Faull about an entry on snapchat that threatened violence at Belleville High School. Cpl. Faull alerted Belleville police and then contacted Van Buren police and McBride Middle School where the suspected threatener was in class.

The whole situation was addressed immediately with the help of the principal and a VBT police sergeant and Prosecutor Kim Worthy who authorized charges. The 13-year-old boy is in juvenile custody waiting for his next day in court.

Supt. Kudlak was praised for sending out letters and information nonstop to parents to always keep them informed.