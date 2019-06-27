Editorial: Rural area of Sumpter peaceful — except for gun shots

Adrian Slaughter loves rural, peaceful, Sumpter Township where her family has owned property since 1947. She’s been there ten years. But now, the gunshots at night in the south end of the township are disturbing her greatly.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Slaughter said her granddaughter leaves for work in the middle of the night and if those gunshots hit her or her car, there will be hell to pay.

Slaughter said on June 13 about 4-6 a.m., several gunshots were fired in two sessions and a woman was screaming. She learned later it was former Sumpter Township Trustee Sheena Barnes who was screaming and the shots missed her when she hit the floor.

Slaughter said she called the police station and they sent out a police sergeant to take her complaint, since she was having trouble walking. Her complaint was added to another complaint and Barnes’ complaint.

“This is starting to happen more frequently,” Slaughter said, adding the shots were from rifles. She knows what rifles sound like.

“We don’t need people out in the dark shooting nilly-willy,” she said, adding she things there should be an investigation. She said she will be logging the shots she hears in the future and calling the police every time. She wants her country home to safe and quiet again.