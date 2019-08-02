Editorial: Reward for Egypt’s murderer goes up to $25,000

It’s been more than two years since Egypt Covington was found murdered in her home on Hull Road in Van Buren Township and her murderer remains free.

Now, we understand the reward from the family for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer has been increased to $25,000.

VBT police are handling the case and you can call them if you have information to share. Or, call 1-800-SPEAKUP with any information.

Egypt was highly beloved by her coworkers, many friends, and especially her family.

Her father Chuck Covington is active in the township and donated a bus to the VBT seniors. He is donating a memorial to Egypt that will be part of the park area around the new splash pad.

His heart was broken with the loss of his beloved daughter. Egypt’s mother also showed her intense grief by trying to get the murderer found and prosecuted.

Now there is a rumor on social media about a new suspect that hasn’t been mentioned before now.

The goal is not to let her case go cold and hopefully the new reward money will revive interest in the case.

Let’s hope it leads to the prosecution of her killer. We all want the beautiful Egypt to rest in peace and her loved ones to find some consolation. That’s not possible until the perpetrator is locked up and the key thrown away.