Editorial: Residents reply to idea of commercial strip down Sumpter Rd.

Several people replied to the April 15 editorial asking what the public thought about Van Buren Township’s proposal to make way for a commercial strip down Sumpter Road from the city of Belleville to Sumpter Township. On our website they wrote:
Cathy: “We moved to Sumpter / Belleville area because we were tired of the city. Adding more businesses along this stretch of road will destroy what draws people to Belleville.”
James Lay: “I moved to Van Buren for the rural setting. Now it is turning into Canton. If I wanted that I would have moved there. It is also turning into one area that takes some of the most toxic waste like dioxin known to man…”
Hubert Martin: “Why do we move out of the city and then turn the country into the city? I started school in West Willow in 1950s when it was an island, then came the expansion. I used to hunt with my dad in Canton for pheasants, now it is a city, which I try to avoid. If you want city, stay in the city… Leave rural, RURAL…”
Pam Smith: “This is a horrible idea! And what about the people that live there? Are you gonna wedge them between a bunch of stores, or force them to move? I remember what happened in New Boston when they forced people to move off Sibley Rd. for a casino and a bunch of stores that never happened. This area is beautiful and quiet. Why ruin it?”
