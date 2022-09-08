Editorial: Remember 9/11, fly your flag

Many people remember in detail where they were when our country was attacked and 2,977 innocent countrymen died and 6,000 injured on Sept. 11, 2001. The first responders ran toward the burning buildings while others ran to escape the office structures as smoke billowed and ash was strewn over everyone.

Let’s not let Sept. 11 go by this year without remembering – and cherishing our local police, fire, EMTs and hospital staff who are trained for emergencies and standing by to help us when needed.

There was a tremendous surge of patriotism after the attack and our countrymen stood together as one, without division. People signed up for the military to help their country and flags waved in unity.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4434, on Bemis Road encourages its friends and neighbors to fly their American flags all the time, but especially on special days in support of the country they served. VFW member Pete Pitzen in Belleville took on the job of providing free American flags to anyone. He made arrangements to get the flags from Hillside Cemetery that were removed when fresh flags were planted by volunteers. His wife Gayle washes the flags and hangs them out to dry. Then, they are put on staffs and the Pitzens invite people to their front porch at 48 S. Biggs St. to pick up the free flags and to drop off old, damaged flags for disposal.

Fly your American flag on Sept. 11.