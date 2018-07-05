Editorial: Primary election vital, especially in Sumpter Township

This is not the usual year for a township election, but in Sumpter there were two deaths of township officials and shuffling around of duties, so we ended up with three appointments that need to be voted on. The winners will serve until 2020.

We need voters to approve a clerk, a treasurer, and a trustee. There are 12 people running for these positions — and all but two are Democrats.

Sumpter Township’s primary election is vital, since everyone on the township board is a Democrat and probably that will continue.

So, in August, whichever three win the primary election in the Democratic listing will be on the ballot in November, pretty much without opposition. So, as in the past, if you win in August, you’ll win in November.

Of course, this year we have one Republican and one unaffiliated candidate that will be on the ballot for trustee in November, so that could crash the Democrat who wins the trustee position in August. Sumpter Township voters cast the most votes for Donald Trump in the last Presidential election, so Sumpter voters may surprise us all with their votes this year.

All of this is to say, the primary ballots are out and our information on Sumpter primary candidates will be published in next week’s paper. We hope township residents will make their choices with care.