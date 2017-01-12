Editorial: Peggy Morgan is new treasurer of Sumpter Township

There were a lot of tears at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees. Treasurer Alan Bates died suddenly on Christmas Eve and the board had just 45 days to replace him.

Supervisor John Morgan submitted the name of Trustee Peggy Morgan (no relative) to replace Bates and this was approved unanimously by the board.

She was immediately sworn in by Clerk Clarence Hoffman, Jr. and seated as treasurer.

New Treasurer Morgan asked Karen Armatis to remain as deputy treasurer and she agreed. Actually, Armatis is also deputy supervisor, as well.

Since the trustee position became vacant, Supervisor Morgan appointed former longtime deputy clerk Esther Hurst to the position. The vote was 5-1, with Clerk Hoffman voting no.

Hurst had been Hoffman’s deputy for many years and then retired. After that, she ran against Hoffman for the clerk’s position, which wounded Hoffman.

Deputy Clerk Janet Hoffman swore in Hurst to her new position and she took her seat at the board table.

Tim Rush, a previous Republican trustee and a candidate who received more than 2,000 votes in last November’s election, said the board could have healed a lot of wounds in the township if it would have appointed him trustee. Other candidates showed their dismay at the appointments. The turmoil continues.