Editorial: Pastor laments city encouraging people to drink in park

Pastor Robert White of Grace Baptist Church says part of his work is to counsel people who are in trouble with narcotics and alcohol, which tears families apart. He says he is against alcohol and he has seen what it does.

He said he is a lifesaver. He encourages people. He helps people not to get involved with narcotics and alcohol. When he was challenged at Monday’s meeting of the Belleville City Council if he was against St. Anthony providing alcohol at the former Strawberry Fest, he said yes, he is upset at St. Anthony as far as providing alcohol at Strawberry Fest.

At Monday’s meeting, Pastor White reminded them that alcohol is not allowed at city parks, but now it is allowed at Horizon Park with the DORA district, that lays out areas of a municipality where people can walk around drinking alcohol out of special cups at set days and times.

He said he lives next to Horizon Park and people enjoy sitting next to the lake and watching the sunset while they picnic and play. He said it’s the only place in Belleville folks can sit as a family and enjoy the water, enjoy the sunset.

When it was explained the state allows the DORA district, he asked if the state is making the rules in Belleville. He said Music Lakeside has drawn large crowds for the past 13 years without alcohol. Alcohol isn’t needed to encourage people to come.

He isn’t through preaching to the city to save its soul.