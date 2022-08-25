Editorial: Owen School is behind schedule

At the Monday, Aug. 22, school board meeting, School Supt. Pete Kudlak announced that the construction work at Owen Intermediate School is behind by three days because DTE had a delay in the electrical hook up. The school was due to get increased electrical power it needed for new technology installed.

He said teachers were supposed to be allowed into the school on Aug. 29, but it will be three days later, on Sept. 1. He said the office staff has been working out of the high school because they couldn’t get into Owen.

Kudlak said the flowers and bushes were put out earlier Monday.

He said as of now, this is not affecting teachers. If there is any change in when the students begin, he will communicate it immediately to the families. He said families need to make sure the school district has their proper contact information.

Board vice president Susan Featheringill, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of the president, reminded families that anyone who needs to ride a bus should register for buses. The district will provide transporation, but you have to let it know who you are.

Before the Aug. 8 school board meeting, the board members and the press toured the Owen work site and were assured that with the 70 or so workers present there the building would be ready for classes to start three weeks later.

But, then there was the DTE hold up.