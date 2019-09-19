Editorial: Nov. 5 absentee ballots to be available as of Saturday

The Nov. 5 election is warming up and this year we can vote from home without an excuse because of last year’s decision by voters. Absentee ballots are supposed to be sent out or available as of Sept. 21. That’s a Saturday, so we probably couldn’t get ballots until Monday.

Van Buren Public Schools voters will decide on a new bond that will cost them nothing new. The old bonds that built the new high school were refinanced and with less interest this could have saved the taxpayers money.

But the plan is to offer voters a new bond that will cost them zero increase until the very end when it outlasts the original bond. Keep paying 2.85 mills.

The $35 million it will bring will build an Early Childhood Center on the former St. Anthony property next to the railroad tracks – plus lots of maintenance and new stuff for the present buildings.

The Nov. 5 ballot also will carry a question for City of Belleville voters on whether they want to have a public safety assessment of up to 2 mills. This is an advisory vote since the council can levy the assessment without permission from voters. The council wants to know what voters think before the council votes.

And, city voters will elect two council members for 4-year terms, plus reelect the mayor who is unopposed.

It’s time to start paying attention to what’s on the Nov. 5 ballot. It’s going to cost you.