Editorial: Next Tuesday’s primary election is very important

Voters in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4, will make some final decisions, even though it is called a primary.

In Van Buren Township, two Democrat candidates for trustee will be eliminated, since there are six running for four positions. And, since there is just one Republican seeking a trustee position, it is likely the primary selection of Democratic candidates will pretty much be the final selection in November.

All the other candidates for township office in VBT are unopposed. Unless we get some independent candidates filing for the November election, the rest of those in office will slide right back in.

In Sumpter Township, it’s anyone’s guess about how the primary will whittle down the Democratic candidate list to present to voters in the November General Election. Both VBT and Sumpter have been held tightly by Democrats for many years, so it’s unlikely the townships will get upended by Republicans.

In Sumpter, the 87-year-old supervisor has lost his zip, but he could be reelected nonetheless. Those seeking his position are enthusiastic and are reaching out to everyone who will listen. No one running for election in Sumpter is unopposed and the battles are brutal. Signs have been stolen, people threatened, political relationships established and then torn apart. This is only one part of the ballot. Vote Aug. 4.