Editorial: New year sure to bring changes in Belleville, Sumpter

Area residents are waiting to see what happens next in the tri-community area since big changes have to be coming in the City of Belleville with its new marijuana businesses to be approved soon, as well as in Sumpter Township where the first Republican supervisor in anyone’s recent memory is sworn in and seated.

One man told us said he sees lots of law suits coming in Belleville from the people who think a little space on the other side of the tracks is not enough for their marijuana businesses. He said the law suits will cost the city a lot of money and the city probably will have to approve more sites for the businesses after all.

He said the city should have resisted the petition in court from those seeking an ordinance change and all this may have been avoided. Now it looks like Belleville is going to be known region-wide for being the home of marijuana shops.

In Sumpter, the three Democrat incumbents – and one Republican — that were reelected are digging in their heels to resist their new supervisor. With what looks like a 4-3 power vote, Supervisor Bowman will have a tough time supervising.

Meanwhile, VBT keeps moving forward with development of its tax base and plans for a new rec. center. All they have to do is get rid of this darn COVID-19 pandemic so residents can take a breath of fresh air and live their lives without fear.