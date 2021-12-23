Editorial: Merry Christmas to tri-community families, readers

This has been a difficult year for everyone with the coronavirus, vaccinations and masks, civil unrest, school shootings and threats and inflation. We are at Christmas now and people are buzzing around getting things done, stepping back from the regular routines and taking time to be with family.

All three municipal governments in the communities of the City of Belleville and Sumpter and Van Buren townships have closed up shop between the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Day. It’s a welcome rest for everyone.

People have filled six big Toys for Tots boxes outside our offices with generous gifts for children in need. After the pickup last Thursday, the toys kept coming so we sent them over to the St. Vincent de Paul program at St. Anthony Catholic Church on W. Columbia Avenue. The stories of their work is heart-warming, along with the stories of everyone in the community reaching out to help one another.

Romulus Mayor Pro Tem Virginia Williams decided to pass out free turkeys in Romulus and got a lot of help from the businesses she contacted. The Christmas spirit is catchy – even more catchy than the most recent COVID variant.

We must not forget the source of all this goodwill and what we are celebrating. A baby was born in a manger and throughout the years His spirit has fed our souls. Merry Christmas to all.