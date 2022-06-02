Editorial: Memorial Day in Belleville reminds us of freedom’s cost

At the end of the May 30 Memorial Day remembrance at the Veterans Memorial in Belleville, George Kennedy, commander of Belleville Polish League of Americans Post #167, reminded those in the audience that the local veterans are getting old and need some new blood in their posts to serve the public.

He called out to the veterans who are still young to join the local posts of the PLAV, Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion or DAV because their help is needed.

Commander Kennedy was serving as master of ceremonies because the one who was supposed to do that, VFW Post 4434 Commander John Blackstone, was “under the weather.”

Kennedy said the VFW/PLAV Honor Guard has participated giving military honors at 800 funerals over the last 13 years as our local veterans leave us. VFW member Cornell Anton took part in the service from the seat of his new electric wheelchair.

However, there were a few younger veterans at the memorial stage taking part and some very young members of the Navy JROTC at Belleville High School took part as well.

Community members came out to honor those who died in the line of duty to keep our country free and we are sure those veterans that were in the audience won’t let a Memorial Day go past without honoring our local heroes.