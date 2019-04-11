Editorial: Meetings set to discuss court, Romulus issues

At the April 9 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, township attorney Rob Young reported on issues at the 34th District Court. He said the township received a letter from the court inviting it to an April 23 meeting of court municipalities — without Romulus.

He said the court spelled out the money owed to each municipality by the City of Romulus and Sumpter’s share is $17,557.90. Young said Huron Township’s amount is more ($354,384.25) because Huron is working I-275 vigorously. Belleville is due $23,452.64 and Van Buren Township, $176,122.97, according to the letter.

Young said in 2016 the court started adding $20 per ticket to set aside to build a court and $2.7 million was deposited with Romulus. In a 1998 agreement Romulus was to handle the money from the court. Two thirds of the court income went to run the court and one third to the four other communities. He said Romulus is said to have used that money for other things than to build the court.

He reported Romulus also has set an April 16 meeting for the 34th District Court communities — but not the court.

“We’ll hear what Romulus has to say,” Young said, adding, Sumpter is looking to have $17,557 returned. To complicate things, the state is considering taking over all the courts in the state, he said. Young suggested those interested in more information watch the April 8 YouTube video of the Romulus council meeting.