Editorial: M-STEP scores disappointing for Van Buren parents

Parents of students in the Van Buren Public Schools are voicing concern about the low spring proficiency scores from M-STEP testing for the district that were announced last week.

The students in third through eighth grades and 11th graders were tested in English, Math, Social Studies, and Science. The state is not announcing Science scores for various reasons.

If you put all the grades together, Van Buren posted a 31.3% rating in English, 25.8% in Math, and 10.4% in Social Studies. That’s with 100% the max.

Savage Elementary, which houses the Gifted and Talented programs, was the only school to rank above state average of 36%, with 46%.

Keystone Charter Academy’s school average (K-8) was 51%, with the state total average at 40%.

Belleville High School’s football team, which has brought acclaim from throughout the state, won its first two games this season in a tougher league.

BHS also has a marching band with more than 300 students that also brings praise in the media and pride to the parents.

Now, all the Van Buren Schools, as well as all the schools in Michigan, need to do is what they are in business to do: Teach students the basics so they can go on to lead our country. Students get just one shot at K-12. We’ve got to do better. Let’s find out how to raise the scores and do it.