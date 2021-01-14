Editorial: Local residents wait patiently for coronavirus shots

While local residents wait patiently – and impatiently – for their coronavirus vaccines, the state and county give mixed messages on when it will be available.

Cedar Woods assisted living/memory residence on the I-94 South Service Drive said the staff and residents were getting their shots on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At Monday’s regular meeting of the Belleville City Council, the council was informed the city has not yet received notices on when the vaccine will be available here for the public safety officers and others.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said the shots are being given as available and people are in lines a mile long for shots.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte, a public safety officer in Northville Township, said he was in a line a mile long to get his shot.

We’ve had senior citizens calling the Independent to ask how to get their shots, since the information on the county website is useless in finding a location. We’re pretty much clueless, as well.

Gov. Whitmer had announced the state gave vaccines to CVS and Walgreens, but those stores say they don’t have it yet. St. Joseph Mercy Hospital is alerting patients that it will let them know when shots will be available. Staff is being inoculated first.

We hope county and state officials work out the kinks in their routines and get us the shots as soon as possible.