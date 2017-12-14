Editorial: Library sets April 14 for ground breaking

Groundbreaking for the new, two-story Belleville Area District Library building in downtown Belleville has been set for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 14, during National Library Week.

It will be a great occasion and all the politicians who helped get the project into gear will be invited. You and I (the taxpayers) will be invited and everyone associated with the library and the library planning. They’re planning a brunch.

During Tuesday’s 90-minute meeting of the library board, many things were discussed, including the new sign on Fourth Street at the parking lot that will become part of the library site.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy also announced that the library will be paying the library millage as it pays the City of Belleville winter taxes for the building next door on Charles Street that is to be razed to become part of a new parking lot.

That building, owned by Jerry McKelvey at the time, was the first home to the Belleville-Area Independent when we started in 1995, before we moved to Main Street. It’s kind of sad to see our old homestead being demolished, but that’s how life goes. Jerry sold the building and the business and then had to fight for years to get his payment. He finally prevailed in court.

Jerry, who was very active in the Belleville and Van Buren Township communities over the years, moved to Bellaire for a few months. But now he’s moved back just in time to see his old office demolished. Welcome home.