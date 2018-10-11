Editorial: Library Board offers chance to join in for legacy

At the Oct. 9 meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board, chairman Sharon Peters offered community members a chance to have their legacy as part of the new library building.

She said the library is continuing to seek private funds and is planning an event on Nov. 15 at Wayne County Community College. It will be called “Legacy @ Your Library.”

Before the cornerstone is laid, the library is asking for contributions and rooms can be named for those who donate. Computer stations can be named; trees (34 planned) can be supported. Benches can be supported.

Larger donations can support whole areas of the new library, with prices set on square footage.

At the special event, there will be a virtual tour around the new library and donors will be acknowledged.

Peters said people who have shown interest in the library in the past will be invited to the special event, but the whole community is welcome to attend.

She said a donor wall will be set up in the new library to acknowledge donors.

“We want the community to be involved and to see the names of their neighbors reflected in the library,” Peters said.

She said if people can’t come to the Nov. 15 event, but are interested in donating, the library committee will work with them.

This is giving anyone interested a chance to join in the project. What an opportunity.