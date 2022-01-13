Editorial: It’s a mixed-up, COVID world

It’s got to be confusing a lot of people. While we are told the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is roaring through the population and shots and boosters are absolutely necessary, we also are told it’s like a light head cold, with sniffles and a sore throat.
Our friends tell us they feel fine and are quarantining for five days after a positive test. A nurse we know said people at her facility are allowed to keep working if they say they only had a little runny nose and their sore throat isn’t very sore.
And if things are so bad, why are all the municipal meetings back to in-person? With masks only “recommended”?
The school district had a spike in positive cases after the holiday recess last week and officials know that was from exposures during the vacation. They are waiting to see what this week brings to try to determine if the students and school employees are getting exposed at school.
We see television reports showing long lines of cars with people waiting for COVID tests. In our community a large pile of self-tests were seen at Meijer over the weekend and Milton’s Pharmacy at 248 Main St. is advertising shots and tests at its location. No lines for those.
We think people are tired of being afraid of a virus that seems to be losing its bite. A city leader said she was going to Europe and another leader is in Florida. No fears of travel for them.
It’s very confusing, but it looks like the virus is losing its punch. It’s about time.
UPDATE: Milton’s Pharmacy had 300 COVID tests last week and now they are all gone. They are reordering. Also, text corrected to spell Omicron right.
The virus is both becoming more easily spread and less damaging to the body. Covid cases are 300% higher than our peak in 2021, but hospital admissions are only 10% higher then our peak. And the death rate is about 1/2 of what we saw last year. So, yes, you are 3x more likely to catch Covid now, but will likely experience milder symptoms. But in the same vein, hospitals are now over capacity and do not have the staff to treat those bad cases that desperately need help. Healthier individuals are now trying to get life back to normal, knowing that they will likely fair well if they get the virus. They’re concerns with the compromised and health care workers are taking a back seat to their own personal wants and needs.
I too am doing many more things that I would not do last year, trying to get back to normal. That is common and people should not be looked down for it. The only ask is try to be safe and take precautions. If not for yourself, then for those around you.
We need to quit dummying down to plead with people to get vaccinated. The government is making people fearful of the simple facts: it’s a (very bad) virus the first go through the world. It will become a flu shot to be given yearly. If people don’t get vaccinated, then it’s on them. REALIZE PEOPLE you CAN get the virus even if vaccinated, BUT just like our yearly flu shot the symptoms are much less worse. GET THE DANG SHOT OR GET SICK AND POSSIBLY DIE! Why do we have to beg people to get the shot? STOP!