Editorial: It’s a mixed-up, COVID world

It’s got to be confusing a lot of people. While we are told the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is roaring through the population and shots and boosters are absolutely necessary, we also are told it’s like a light head cold, with sniffles and a sore throat.

Our friends tell us they feel fine and are quarantining for five days after a positive test. A nurse we know said people at her facility are allowed to keep working if they say they only had a little runny nose and their sore throat isn’t very sore.

And if things are so bad, why are all the municipal meetings back to in-person? With masks only “recommended”?

The school district had a spike in positive cases after the holiday recess last week and officials know that was from exposures during the vacation. They are waiting to see what this week brings to try to determine if the students and school employees are getting exposed at school.

We see television reports showing long lines of cars with people waiting for COVID tests. In our community a large pile of self-tests were seen at Meijer over the weekend and Milton’s Pharmacy at 248 Main St. is advertising shots and tests at its location. No lines for those.

We think people are tired of being afraid of a virus that seems to be losing its bite. A city leader said she was going to Europe and another leader is in Florida. No fears of travel for them.

It’s very confusing, but it looks like the virus is losing its punch. It’s about time.

UPDATE: Milton’s Pharmacy had 300 COVID tests last week and now they are all gone. They are reordering. Also, text corrected to spell Omicron right.