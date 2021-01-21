Editorial: It will be nice when Zoom is gone, we can meet in person

In December, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees held its first Zoom meeting and members seem to have adapted to it very well. Since last March when they met, it was in person.

Almost every other local meeting has been virtual. Last week the Keystone Academy board of directors (school board) met in person, with just one member attending by Zoom. They also had a disciplinary hearing by Zoom.

At a recent VBT LDFA meeting, people were saying they could hardly wait to get back to meeting in person so they could see people face to face again. VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara said he likes the Zoom meetings because they save time and he doesn’t have to travel to a location to meet. There is that.

Watching Zoom meetings can be entertaining. For a while a Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor was attending 34th District Court sessions by Zoom from her basement office at home. She said it was embarrassing because people could see her unfinished ceiling with all the wood trusses. She explained how the basement ceiling is too low to allow it to be finished.

Other times those taking part in Zoom meetings see their cats walk across the computer or hear the dogs barking to go out. Sometimes kids who are learning at home come into the picture during a meeting. Meeting in person will be nice.