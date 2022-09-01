Editorial: Independent can’t accept advertising for marijuana shop

Blue Sky Cannabis Co., soon to open on Savage Road in the City of Belleville, reached out to the Independent over the weekend for advertising rates so it could advertise its business.

The Independent uses the U.S. Postal Service to deliver its subscriptions. Marijuana is still a controlled substance at the federal level. Our legal consultants say that means we can’t accept advertising for marijuana products or shops or cooperatives.

Although marijuana is legal in Michigan, it still is a controlled substance where it counts for our subscriptions.

Blue Sky’s new sign is very nice and its building is all repainted and sharp-looking.

In Belleville there is a move by the same people who got the recreational marijuana business approved to move some of those licenses out of the local law and replace them with medical marijuana licenses. That item will be on the Nov. 8 ballot in the City of Belleville. Some of our readers have posted comments on our website telling people to vote against marijuana in Belleville, but it’s too late for that. Recreational marijuana shops have already been approved by voters.

Belleville officials say this new ballot question is to the city’s benefit. A yes vote will remove the 11-page ordinance put into the city charter by voters. Some of the recreational licenses will become medical marijuana licenses. Confusing.