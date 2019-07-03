Editorial: Hiring of new VBT Supt. of Building & Grounds is strange

Kristopher Schlutow was due to be hired Tuesday night as the new Van Buren Township Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at an annual salary of $62,128. Although the Independent went to press before that meeting, because of the holiday, we’re sure he was hired, but it was a strange hiring process.

He was not present to meet the township board at Monday’s work/study session when his hiring was discussed. In fact, Supervisor Kevin McNamara said he met Schlutow for the first time earlier that day when he saw a stranger at township hall wearing an employee’s tag and asked him, “Do I know you?”

Schlutow is replacing Jeff Fondaw who abruptly resigned from that position and there’s a big hurry to replace him. McNamara said Schlutow has to be on board now because he is needed.

Clerk Leon Wright said Matthew Best, director of public services, wants to go on vacation. Best said he came to Monday’s meeting while he is on vacation.

Schlutow has 14 years in public service and in his last job was responsible for the water system for the Wayne County Airport Authority, McNamara said.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter said Schlutow started work July 1, although an internet log said he’d been working for a month for VBT. Last week his name already was on the VBT website in his new position. Anyway, he’s in, but the process was very strange.