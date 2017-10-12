Editorial: Harvest Fest to feature outline of new library

Harvest Fest is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum and library and the space between on Fourth Street in downtown Belleville.

On Tuesday at the regular district library board meeting, the architect for the new district library building that will be built soon announced that a crew from his firm will be drawing the outline of the new library and maybe some of the hallways on the first floor onto the parking lot and Fourth Street where the building is to be built.

Architect Dan Whisler said they plan to do the outline with traffic-marking paint to show the public what is coming. That will be done Thursday or Friday, weather permitting.

District library board member John Juriga said he will be able to put a drone up to record the markings. Whisler was interested in that, noting he would be able to figure out what the sunset view from the second-floor terrace would be with the information from the drone.

Besides the markings on the municipal parking lot and Fourth Street the district library board discussed a proposed art policy for the new library. A draft will be available at the present library so the public can comment before it is up for approval at the Nov. 14 board meeting.

Art pieces are planned at the new library, but not at taxpayer expense. You’ll be hearing about fund-raising projects soon.