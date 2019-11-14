Editorial: First big snowfall of the season comes on Veterans Day

Many people in this area were surprised by Monday’s six-inch-or-so snowstorm, although weathercasters had warned snow was coming.

But, this much snow? On Veterans Day?

Janet Millard in our office had yet to find where she stashed her boots at home last season, so she came to work without boots. Others were taken unawares, as well.

The Veterans Day holiday left the Belleville City DPW at home, waiting for the four-inch trigger to plow. County trucks were not to be seen.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Veterans Day program at Belleville’s Veterans Memorial was a bit sloppy because of the sleet and snow. About a dozen people came out anyway. VFW member Rick Dawson played Taps and Geof Bush sang the National Anthem solo as the snow continued to fall and fall.

People tried to clear their drives before the threatened freezing temperatures arrived which would turn everything to heavy ice.

At Monday’s school board meeting, only two members to the public were present – the Independent and retired teacher Ginny Gearns. The few others there were staff. Even the auditor, who was scheduled to give a report, called it in. The roads were terrible and cars were all over the place – tangled with each other and in ditches and front yards.

Welcome to winter.