Editorial: Election not over in Sumpter Township — not by a long shot

The primary election in Sumpter Township was supposed to give us three Democrats, two of which would be shoe-ins, and one who would face a Republican and Independent in November.

But, it held some surprises.

First, Jennifer Price, who announced she wanted her name pulled from the ballot but decided too late, won the Democrat primary for a trustee seat. She wasn’t running, but she won anyway.

Now, her name is on the General Election ballot for Nov. 6, even though she tried to get it off. She’s still not running and she asks voters to vote for Republican Tim Rush in November.

If she wins anyway, she’ll have to decide what to do about that. There are several options.

Then, longtime board member Peggy Morgan, who had been appointed treasurer after Alan Bates died, lost her bid for election in the Democrat primary to Ken Bednark. So, she has filed to run for treasurer as a write-in candidate on Nov. 6.

Appointed Trustee Sheena Barnes, who ran for clerk, was outpolled by appointed clerk Esther Hurst in the primary, so she has filed as a write-in candidate for clerk in the Nov. 6 election.

And, once the county certifies the Aug. 7 election, we understand a recount will be requested. Nope, the primary didn’t settle things down for the Democrats in Sumpter. It kind of stirred things up.