Editorial: Details of Egypt’s murder revealed in sworn testimony

It’s been close to four years since popular local singer Egypt Covington was shot in the head and left dead in her rural Van Buren Township duplex. Since then, police had been silent on the details of the case to shield the ongoing investigation.

And, when there finally were arrests, Judge Green sealed the evidence from public disclosure until the preliminary exam, which took place over three days last week. This was the first time the public heard sworn testimony in the case.

The Michigan State Police took over the case from VBT after three years without an arrest, and almost immediately started arresting suspects.

The three defendants are all related. Two live in Toledo and one in Sumpter. The evidence against them is mostly circumstantial based on whether or not their phones and a friend’s truck were in their possession at the time of the murder. There’s no first-hand evidence of that. While the truck and a car were recorded by the Citgo surveillance tape, you can’t see the drivers inside. No fingerprints. It’s a maybe on DNA, but that wasn’t entered as evidence.

The three defendants now head to circuit court for a possible trial and the MSP says it is still investigating.

Let’s hope they have the right men and the evidence is enough to convict them. Conviction won’t wipe away the pain left by the murder, but we can all start to heal.