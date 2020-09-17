Editorial: County says bridge work could be done before Christmas

During the Sept. 15 Zoom meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, it was reported that Wayne County said its work on the Huron River Drive Bridge could be done this fall – by Christmas.

Board members laughed at this report, referring to how long it took the county to repair the bridge in New Boston that led to the closing of businesses.

Work on the Huron River Drive bridge had been scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2021.

When asked if the county will be widening the bridge to allow for the Iron Bell Trail pathway as requested by the township, Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the county was putting the pathway on the north side of the bridge instead of the south side as they had requested for the the Trail. McNamara said he was told the bridge was designed for the extra weight on the north side.

“They’ll do what they can,” he said of the county.

The detour for the work includes routing traffic through the city of Belleville to Belleville Road on the west side of the bridge and through the Metropark (with a paid sticker) or through New Boston on the east side of the bridge.

McNamara said he has been advised that Haggerty Road is on the county’s 2021 schedule for resurfacing from Tyler to I-94, which is good news. Wonder how long that will take.