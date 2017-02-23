Editorial: City Council plans to move quickly on Harbour Pointe streets

“It will be brutal,” Mayor Kerreen Conley predicted of a public meeting to discuss a special assessment district to redo the concrete streets in Harbour Pointe subdivision. She hopes to have this meeting in late March.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council learned the construction costs would be $1,749,924. If a special assessment district is set up, the cost would total about $1,825,000, which includes a bond attorney, financial consultant, and other fees.

If you divide the total by the number of parcels – 95 – assessment per parcel would be $19,211. If the cost is determined by frontage – totaling 8,264 feet – assessment per frontage foot is $221.

These costs were determined for a 10-year SAD. The council wants to look at 15 or 20 years because the cement streets should last that long. There still are some questions before they move forward. The council wants the sidewalks and infrastructure fixed at the same time.

Harbour Pointe, where the mayor lives, has the worst streets in the city – except for Greylock, which mainly serves Edgemont School. The mayor said she wants to be able to present the “worst case scenario” when she meets with residents so there are no surprises. And, she wants it on a “faster track” since it has been in the discussion phase since last fall. All it takes is for the neighbors to agree.